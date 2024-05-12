642,930 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.