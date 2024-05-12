7,947 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
GXO stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
