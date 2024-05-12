986 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $927.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

