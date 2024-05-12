Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

