AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 170,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 77.9% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

