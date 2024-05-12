AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

