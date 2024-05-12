Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $306.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

