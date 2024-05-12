Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $52,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.01 and a 200 day moving average of $341.97. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

