Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $77,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.29. 2,741,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.20 and its 200-day moving average is $559.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

