Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $151.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

