Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) and Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Africa Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Africa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 3 3 0 2.50 Africa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Africa Energy.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Africa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 17.12% 12.65% 7.14% Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Africa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.34 billion 1.02 $401.20 million $6.09 5.87 Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -3.95

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Energy. Africa Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Africa Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

