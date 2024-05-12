AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 532,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.