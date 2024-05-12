AGF Management Ltd. Buys 552,644 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 301.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $94,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,587. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,598. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

