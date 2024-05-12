AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $125,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after purchasing an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after buying an additional 450,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

