AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $7,345,786. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.98. 744,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day moving average is $263.13. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.