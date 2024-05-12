AGF Management Ltd. Has $113.55 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $13,395,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $27.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. The company has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $617.99 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

