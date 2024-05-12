AGF Management Ltd. Has $117.84 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,448 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Brookfield worth $117,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,252.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,106,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,941 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.0 %

BN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 4,213,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,009. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

