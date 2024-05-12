AGF Management Ltd. Has $14.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.