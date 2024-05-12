AGF Management Ltd. Has $187.89 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $187,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $17.96 on Friday, reaching $314.03. 5,518,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.