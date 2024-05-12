AGF Management Ltd. Has $66.99 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,072 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Thomson Reuters worth $66,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

TRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $169.64.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

