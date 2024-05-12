AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 1.4% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $239,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Raymond James by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 781,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

