AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 193,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,882. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

