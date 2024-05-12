AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $12.52 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $6,262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,969,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

