AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 85,475 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $92,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

