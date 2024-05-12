AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,039 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,637. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.39 and a one year high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

