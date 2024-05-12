AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Express by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 887,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 392,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.