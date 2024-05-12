AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,888 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3 %

CLH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

