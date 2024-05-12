AGF Management Ltd. Sells 800,232 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of TELUS worth $88,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,226,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,841,000 after buying an additional 368,650 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 1,542,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TU traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.10. 4,331,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 284.62%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

