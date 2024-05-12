AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of BellRing Brands worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.83. 1,141,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.