Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 125,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 225,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Agora Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

About Agora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Agora by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.