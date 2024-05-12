Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 125,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 225,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Agora Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Agora
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
