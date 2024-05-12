Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

AL opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,402,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.