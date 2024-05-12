Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.04. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.