Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) PT Raised to GBX 105 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

LON:AAF opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,977.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £922 ($1,158.29). Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

