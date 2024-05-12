Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after buying an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $11.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,731,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.