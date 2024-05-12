Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

