Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.56 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.