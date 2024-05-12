Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.56 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
