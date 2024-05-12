Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Down 7%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 534,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,154,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALLK shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Allakos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allakos

Allakos Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Allakos by 36.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.