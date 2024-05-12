Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,287 shares of company stock worth $1,463,398 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

