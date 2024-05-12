Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.6 %
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,287 shares of company stock worth $1,463,398 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.