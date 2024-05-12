ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGRO opened at $30.03 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

Get ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF alerts:

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.