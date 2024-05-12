American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 3.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.39. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $243.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.