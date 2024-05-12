American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.