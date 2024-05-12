American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:AHR opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What are earnings reports?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.