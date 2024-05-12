Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 5,511,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

