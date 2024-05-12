Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7 million-$72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.5 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.