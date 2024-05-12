Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7 million-$72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.5 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

