ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,900 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the April 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
AUKUF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
