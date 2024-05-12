Amy Messano Sells 153 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $12,910.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,737.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Messano sold 112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $9,145.92.

On Monday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 291 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $24,828.12.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 951.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $210,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

