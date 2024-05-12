Analysts Issue Forecasts for MannKind Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MannKind Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.34. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 25.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 625,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

