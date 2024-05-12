Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

