Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $16.71

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 622,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELAN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.