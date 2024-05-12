Analysts Set Expectations for Journey Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Journey Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

JOY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Journey Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$3.34 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The firm has a market cap of C$204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.53.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

