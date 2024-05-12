Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $6.57

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,317,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 320,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

